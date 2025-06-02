Kerala Class 11 First Allotment List Released, Check Your Allotment Status Here

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Students can check their allotment status on the official website. Students must report to their allotted school between June 2 and June 5 A total of 2,49,540 seats have been allotted in the first round.

Kerala plus 1 allotment list: The Directorate of General Education (DGE), Kerala has released the first allotment list for Higher Secondary Centralized Admission Process (HSCAP). Students who had applied for admission to Class 11 can now check their allotment status on the official website, hscap.kerala.gov.in.

Students must report to their allotted school between 10 AM on June 2 and 5 PM on June 5, 2025 to complete their admission process.

Kerala HSCAP Plus One First Allotment: How To Check Your Allotment Status?

Visit the official website, hscap.kerala.gov.in.

Go to the "Candidate Login" and enter your credentials of application number and password.

Click on "Plus 1 allotment result 2025".

Hir "Submit" button to view your allotment status.

Download and print the acknowledgement for future reference.

Students can download the first allotment list on the official website, hscap.kerala.gov.in, named as "First Allotment Statistics".

Kerala HSCAP Plus One First Allotment: Documents To Be Submitted For Admission Process

Original Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC).

Transfer Certificate (TC).

Passport-size photographs.

Any additional documents asked by the school.

Kerala HSCAP Plus One 2025: Allotment Statistics

While only a total of 3,16,507 seats are available, the number of students who applied for the Class 11 admissions stood at a massive 4,63,686.

A total of 2,49,540 seats have been allotted in the first round and only 69,034 remain.

Students who are not satisfied with their allotment result may wait for the second allotment list to be released.