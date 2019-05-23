Kerala Plus One First Allotment List Tomorrow. 'No Change In Dates,' Says Official

Kerala Plus One allotment list will be released on hscap.kerala.gov.in

HSCAP Plus One allotment 2019: Kerala Plus One allotment list for admissions to Class 11 will be released on May 24. Flaying the rumours which suggested that the date has been extended, an official from the Higher Secondary Centralised Allocation Process or HSCAP said the date has not been changed. The HSCAP has published a trial allotment list prior to the first main Plus One allotment list scheduled to be published on May 24 and appearance in this list will not guarantee admission of candidates in Plus One. Candidates were given chance to check the Plus One trial allotment list till May 21. The list will be released on hscap.kerala.gov.in website.

The Kerala Plus One admission will be done to 2,077 higher secondary schools across the state which include 818 government, 846 government-aided, 361 un-aided and 52 residential special or technical schools.

The admission will be done to 7,249 batches (of Science, Humanities and Commerce streams).

Kerala has a total number of 3,61,713 Plus One seats across the state.

Among the districts, Malappuram has most number of seats; 52,775.

The main allotment process will be concluded on May 31 and the supplementary allotment process will begin from June 3 and will be concluded on July 7.

The Kerala Plus classes are set to start from June 3.

No change in date

Earlier some rumours have suggested that the Kerala Plus One first allotment list' date has been extended and will be published on May 25.

But an official from the office of Kerala HSCAP informed NDTV that there is no change in the dates of Kerala Plus One allotment list.

"There were deliberations regarding postponement of the HSCAP first allotment list. This was because of delay in the SSLC revaluation results announcement," the official told NDTV.

"Now the SSLC revaluation results are out and the discussion on the postponement is off the table," the official added.

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan announced the SSLC revaluation and scrutiny results on May 23.

Kerala education department had released the SSLC or Class 10 results on May 6.

