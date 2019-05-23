Kerala SSLC Revaluation Results Out; Direct Link Here

Kerala SSLC results 2019: Revaluation results have been announced on keralapareekshabhavan.in

Kerala SSLC revaluation results 2019: Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has announced the Kerala SSLC revaluation and scrutiny results today. The Kerala SSLC revaluation results for the original results released in the first week of May have been announced on the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan, keralapareekshabhavan.in. A direct link has been provided here to download your results. The Kerala SSLC or Class 10 results were announced on May 6 for more than four lakh students who appeared in the annual exams held in March this year. Kerala SSLC scrutiny results have also been published online today.

As many as 4,26,513 students, have qualified the Kerala SSLC exam, results of which have been announced on May 6. 4.35 lakh students took the Kerala SSLC exam this year.

Kerala SSLC result 2019: Direct link for revaluation results

Direct link for SSLC revaluation results has been provided here:

Kerala SSLC revaluation result 2019 direct link

Kerala SSLC result 2019: Direct link for scrutiny results

Direct link for SSLC scrutiny results has been provided here:

Kerala SSLC scrutiny result 2019 direct link

Kerala SSLC results 2019: HSCAP first allotment list

In another development, the trial allotment list of Plus One admission in Kerala has been published this week. This list is only a provisional list prior to the first main Plus One allotment list scheduled to be published on May 24 and appearance in this list will not guarantee admission of candidates in Plus One. Candidates were given chance to check the Plus One trial allotment list till May 21.

Earlier some rumours have suggested that the Kerala Plus One first allotment list' date has been extended and will be published on May 25. But an official from the office of Kerala HSCAP informed NDTV that there is no change in the dates of Kerala Plus One allotment list.

Kerala Plus One results will be announced on May 28.

