Kerala Plus One Allotment First List Today; Admission To Begin After 11 AM

Kerala Plus One allotment first list will be published today

Kerala Plus One Allotment: Kerala Plus One allotment list for admissions to Class 11 will be released today and admission process will begin 11 am onwards. HSCAP released the trial allotment list on May 20 which was available for students till 21 to make any changes. The first allotment list which will be released today will be based on the options selected by students. The list will be released on hscap.kerala.gov.in website.

Earlier there were rumors that the date for first allotment list was postponed, however an official from the Higher Secondary Centralised Allocation Process or HSCAP said the date has not been changed.

Through HSCAP system, students would be admitted to Plus One courses to 2,077 higher secondary schools across the state which include 818 government, 846 government-aided, 361 un-aided and 52 residential special or technical schools.

The admission will be done to 7,249 batches (of Science, Humanities and Commerce streams) totalling up to 3,61,713 Plus One seats across the state. Malappuram district has most number of seats: 52,775.

The main allotment process will be concluded on May 31 and the supplementary allotment process will begin from June 3 and will be concluded on July 7. Plus One classes in Kerala will begin from June 3.

