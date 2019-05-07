ICSE Results 2019 Soon @ Cisce.org; LIVE Updates

ICSE results 2019: CISCE or Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, the body which organises ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) examinations will release the results on May 7, i.e. today for the annual examinations held in February and March this year. Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and the Indian School Certificate (ISC) examinations for Class 10 and Class 12 results will be declared at 03:00 PM today, according to an official statement from the Council. The ICSE results and ISC results 2019 will be made available through the CAREERS portal of the Council, the Website of the Council (cisce.org and results.cisce.org) and through SMS, the statement added. The ICSE results and ISC results will be released for over 2.5 lakh students. The exam for ISC or class 12 students began on February 4, 2019 and concluded on March 25, 2019 while the 10th exam started from February 22 and concluded on March 25, 2019.
