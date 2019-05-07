ICSE Results 2019 Soon @ Cisce.org; LIVE Updates

ICSE results 2019: The results for both ICSE and ISC exams held in February and March will be released today @ cisce.org

Education | | Updated: May 07, 2019 14:04 IST
ICSE results 2019: CISCE or Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, the body which organises ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) examinations will release the results on May 7, i.e. today for the annual examinations held in February and March this year. Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and the Indian School Certificate (ISC) examinations for Class 10 and Class 12 results will be declared at 03:00 PM today, according to an official statement from the Council. The ICSE results and ISC results 2019 will be made available through the CAREERS portal of the Council, the Website of the Council (cisce.org and results.cisce.org) and through SMS, the statement added. The ICSE results and ISC results will be released for over 2.5 lakh students. The exam for ISC or class 12 students began on February 4, 2019 and concluded on March 25, 2019 while the 10th exam started from February 22 and concluded on March 25, 2019.

May 07, 2019
13:59 (IST)
ICSE results and ISC results 2019: Time
The results will be announced today at 3.00 pm, according to an official notification.
May 07, 2019
13:50 (IST)
ICSE results 2019: How schools can download the results
The schools can access the results by logging into the CAREERS Portal of the Council using the Principal's login ID and password. 

Follow the steps given here:

Step 1: After logging into the CAREERS portal click on the tile 'Examination System'. 

Step 2: On the Menu Bar click on 'ICSE' for accessing the ICSE 2019 Examination Results or on 'ISC' for accessing the ISC 2019 Examination Results. 

Step 3: From ICSE/ISC menu, click on 'Reports'. 

Step 4: Click on 'Result Tabulation' to View/Print the School's Result Tabulation. 

Step 5: You may also click on the 'Comparison Table' to View/Print the same. 
May 07, 2019
13:46 (IST)
ICSE Results 2019: ICSE, ISC Result @ Results.cisce.org; Everything You Need To Know
ICSE results 2019: ICSE results and ISC results will be released for over 2.5 lakh students today.
