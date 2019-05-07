ICSE Results 2019 Soon @ Cisce.org; LIVE Updates

ICSE results 2019: How schools can download the results

The schools can access the results by logging into the CAREERS Portal of the Council using the Principal's login ID and password.





Follow the steps given here:





Step 1: After logging into the CAREERS portal click on the tile 'Examination System'.





Step 2: On the Menu Bar click on 'ICSE' for accessing the ICSE 2019 Examination Results or on 'ISC' for accessing the ISC 2019 Examination Results.





Step 3: From ICSE/ISC menu, click on 'Reports'.





Step 4: Click on 'Result Tabulation' to View/Print the School's Result Tabulation.





Step 5: You may also click on the 'Comparison Table' to View/Print the same.