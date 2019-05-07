ICSE Results Out, Rupesh Kajaria, Manhar Bansal Toppers

CISCE has released ICSE and ISC results on the official website, cisce.org

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations or CISCE has released the results for Class 10 (ICSE) and Class 12 (ISC) board examinations held in February and March this year. The council has released the results on the official website, cisce.org. In Class 12, Kolkata's Dewang Kumar Agarwal and Bengaluru's Vibha Swaminathan topped the examination with 100 per cent marks. In Class 10, Mumbai's Juhi Rupesh Kajaria and Muktsar's Manhar Bansal topped the examination with 99.60 per cent. The exams for ISC students began on February 4 and concluded on March 25 while the ICSE exam was held from February 22 to March 25 this year.

In ICSE, 98.54% students qualified for higher education.

In ISC this year, 86,713 registered for the exam and 96.52 % qualified for higher education up by .31% from last year.

In the ICSE results declared today, girls outshone boys in the performance, according to Gerry Arathoon, Chief Executive of CISCE, the body which organises the ICSE and ISC examinations.

The ICSE and ISC results are also available through an SMS service provided by the Council.

The Council has made a provision for the candidates to apply for recheck directly through the official website. In addition, the provision of applying for recheck of the results by the Head of the School through the Careers Portal of Council is also available.

The online module for submitting the request for recheck of the results will remain open for only seven days (from May 7 to 13).

According to CISCE, it will make the digitally signed copies of the statement of marks and pass certificate available for the candidates through the DigiLocker facility established by the Department of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India.

In addition, candidates taking the ISC examination will also be provided with digitally signed copies of the Migration Certificate.

Last year, 98.51 per cent students have passed in ICSE examination. Southern region has recorded the highest pass percentage in ICSE with 99.69 pass percentage, followed by Western region with 98.38%. Northern region has 95.97% and Eastern region has 95.85% pass percent.

The pass percentage for ISC results last year was 96.21%. 7 students scored 99.5% and were ranked at first position.

ICSE results 2019: How to download

The candidates who have appeared for ICSE and ISC exams may access their results by logging into the Council websites -- www.cisce.org or www.results.cisce.org.

Here is how to check your results 2019:

Step 1: Visit Council's website, cisce.org and click on the link 'Results 2019'.

Step 2: For accessing the ICSE / ISC 2019 Examination results, a candidate may select ISC or ICSE, as applicable, from the Course option.

Step 3: For ICSE 2019 results, the candidate needs to enter his/her Unique ID, index No. and CAPTCHA as shown on the screen.

For ISC 2019 results, the candidate needs to enter his/her Unique ID, Index No. and CAPTCHA as shown on the screen.

Step 4: Submit the details and check your ICSE results or ISC results from next page

