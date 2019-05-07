ICSE 10th Result 2019 Today, Direct Link Here

ICSE 10th result 2019: The results will be released on the official website, cisce.org

ISCE results 2019: The results for ICSE and ISC exams held in March and April will be released soon. CISCE or Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, the council which conducts ICSE (for Class 10 students) and ISC (for Class 12 students) examinations will release the annual exam results today at 3.00 pm. ICSE or Indian Certificate of Secondary Education and ISC or Indian School Certificate exam results will be released on the official websites of the council -- cisco.org -- for the students to download, according to an official statement from the Council. The schools will be able to download both ICSE results and ISC results 2019 through the CAREERS portal of the Council. The ICSE results and ISC results will be released for over 2.5 lakh students. ISC began on February 4, 2019 and concluded on March 25, 2019 while ICSE exam was held February 22 to March 25 this year.

Apart from the official website, the ICSE results will also be released on third party website like examresults.net.

ICSE results 2019: Direct links

Click on this link to download your ICSE results and ISC results:

ICSE results

ISC results

ICSE results 2019: How to download

The candidates who have appeared for ICSE and ISC exams may access the ICSE result or ISC results by logging into the Council's website - www.cisce.org or www.results.cisce.org.

Here is how to check your ICSE results 2019:

Step 1: Visit Council's website, cisce.org and click on the link 'Results 2019'.

Step 2: For accessing the ICSE / ISC 2019 Examination results, a candidate may select ISC or ICSE, as applicable, from the Course option.

Step 3: For ICSE 2019 results, the candidate needs to enter his/her Unique ID, index No. and CAPTCHA as shown on the screen.

For ISC 2019 results, the candidate needs to enter his/her Unique ID, Index No. and CAPTCHA as shown on the screen.

Step 4: Submit the details and check your ICSE results or ISC results from next page

ICSE result 2019: Here's how to access your results via SMS

To get ICSE Results 2019 on your Mobile SMS ICSE<Space><Unique Id> to 09248082883.

To get ISC Results 2019 on your Mobile SMS ISC<Space><Unique Id> to 09248082883.

