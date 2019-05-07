ICSE, ISC Results Today

ICSE, ISC Results Expected Today: Know How To Check

"ICSE and ISC results will be declared on May 7 at 3 pm," reads the official update. The Council for the Indian School Certificate exams (CISCE) will release the ICSE, ISC results on its official website. Students can also get the ICSE (class 10), ISC (class 12) results through SMS by sending a message to 09248082883 in the format "ICSE <><unique ID> " and "ISC <><unique ID>". Close to 2.5 lakh students took the board exams this year under the Council. CISCE also said the schools can access the results by logging into the CAREERS Portal of the Council using the Principal's login ID and password.

CISCE had intimated the ICSE, ISC result date on April 30. The exams had concluded on March 25.

The ICSE, ISC results will be coming a day after the CBSE class 10 results in which 91.10% have qualified for higher education. CBSE has also released the class 12 results and 83.4% students have cleared the exam. More than 30 lakh students took the CBSE class 10 and class 12 board exams this year.

Last year, the pass percentage for ICSE and ISC was 98.55% and 96.30% respectively. The pass percentage for girls was better than boys last year.

