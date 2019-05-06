CBSE Class 10th Result Today: Confirmed

CBSE Class 10 Result 2019: Know How To Check

"CBSE class 10 result will be released today. Students can check the class 10th result at 3 pm onwards," confirmed CBSE spokesperson Rama Sharma today. The CBSE 10th result will be available on the official result portal cbseresults.nic.in. With this the more than 18 lakh students will receive the class 10th result, exam for which was conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in February- March. The Board is declaring the class 10th result within 38 days of the exam. CBSE class 10 board exam had concluded on March 29.

Last year CBSE class 10 result was declared after 55 days of the exam.

This year CBSE has declared the class 12 result in a record time of 28 days, last year it came after 42 days of the exam.

Students will also have the option of checking their result directly through Google. Google is hosting CBSE results this year too and students who do a simple search on Google for class 10 results will be presented with the option to check their result directly from Google.

Instead of percentage, for class 10 CBSE provides grades to students. Students can check the grade to marks scale from the official CBSE website.

In 2018, CBSE 10th results were released on May 29. Last year, 86.70 per cent students passed in the class 10th examination. The result last year was lower than 2017 when 90.95 per cent students had passed.

After the result is declared, CBSE will release the marks sheets and other certificates in DigiLocker account set up by CBSE for students.

The board released class 12 results on May 2 in which 83.40 per cent students passed with two girls clinching the top spot by scoring 499 marks out of the total 500.

