'Way To Go Zoe': Smriti Irani On Daughter's CBSE Result Days After Son's

CBSE Class 10 Results 2019: Smriti Irani's daughter Zoish scored 82 per cent.

On a day Union Minister Smriti Irani faces her big electoral test in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi, her daughter cleared the CBSE Class 10 exam with a score of 82 per cent. The Central Board of Secondary Education announced the Class 10 exam results Monday afternoon. Ms Irani shared her daughter's result days after her son scored well in the CBSE Class 12 exam.

"10th board results out. Daughter scored 82%. Proud that inspite of challenges she has done well. Way to go Zoe," Ms Irani tweeted minutes after the results were declared.

Thirteen students have emerged as toppers after scoring 499 out of 500 marks. This year, the board had indicated that the results would be released earlier than previous years to facilitate higher education admissions. Girls outperformed boys by a margin of 2.31 per cent.

Twenty four students shared the second rank with 498 out of 500 marks, and 58 students came third with 497 marks.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Education Minister Prakash Javadekar congratulated the students.

The Thiruvananthapuram region performed the best with a pass percentage of 99.85, followed by Chennai and Ajmer with 99 and 95.89 respectively.

Mr Irani's son Zohr scored 91 per cent in the best four subjects in Class 12. "Ok saying it out loud- proud of my son Zohr..not only did he come back with a bronze medal from the World Kempo Championship also scored well in 12 th boards. Best of 4- 91% .. special yahoo for 94% in economics.. Maaf karna, today I'm just a gloating Mom," Ms Irani had tweeted on Thursday.

Smriti Irani and her husband Zubin Irani often share pictures of them and their children on their Instagram pages.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's son scored 96.4 per cent in Class 12, his wife Sunita had tweeted.

CBSE had sprung a surprise on Class 12 students by announcing the board results much ahead of the anticipated time.

