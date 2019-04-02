When Smriti Irani 'Harassed' Her Son For A Selfie

Smriti Irani often shares photos of her family on Instagram.

Union Minister Smriti Irani, whose Instagram feed is full of family pictures, memes and snappy comebacks to political rivals, shared a selfie with her teenage son yesterday.

"When your son cleans up for a friend and you harass him for a selfie instead," she wrote. The caption also had the hashtags #makaatyachaar and #kahanighargharki, the second one, of a cult television serial from her close friend Ekta Kapoor's stable.

Smriti Irani and her husband Zubin Irani often share pictures of them and their children on Instagram pages.

Every once in a while, 'throwback' photos of her and her family pop on the Instagram feed of the minister who turned 43 last month.

Last December, she shared a photo of her son and wrote "When @zohrirani_21 cleans up good before stepping out for the evening."

In October last year, the minister had shared a picture of Zohr. #"when he is no longer chubby cheeks dimple chin," she captioned the photo.

In January, she posted an adorable 'throwback' picture with 15-year-old daughter Zoish. "Zoe ... You are a blessing, a gift from God," she captioned the pic.

Smriti and Zubin Irani are parents to son Zohr and Zoish, Zubin Irani also has a daughter Shanelle from his first marriage.

Ms Irani is contesting from Amethi in the upcoming national election.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.