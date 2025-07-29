"Bharat Ki Baat...": After Shashi Tharoor, Another MP's Message To Congress

As the Congress tries to corner the Narendra Modi government during the ongoing Operation Sindoor debate, its internal strains are making headlines and putting the main Opposition on a sticky wicket. Amid the buzz over why senior party leader Shashi Tharoor was not speaking in the debate, another MP's social media post has left the Congress red-faced and given fresh ammo to the BJP.

Former Union Minister and Anandpur Sahib MP Manish Tewari today shared a screenshot of a news report on why he and Mr Tharoor were benched for a debate. The post on X was captioned with the evergreen patriotic song from Purab Aur Pachhim (1970): "Hai preet jahaan ki reet sada, main geet wahaan ke gaata hoon, Bharat ka rehne waala hoon, Bharat ki baat sunata hoon. Jai Hind," the Congress MP wrote.

Both Mr Tewari and Mr Tharoor, who are not on the Congress list of speakers for the Parliament debate, were part of the Indian delegations that travelled abroad as part of New Delhi's global outreach after Operation Sindoor. Amar Singh, the Fatehgarh Sahib MP who was part of a delegation, is also not on the list. Veteran Congress leaders Anand Sharma and Salman Khurshid were part of the delegations, but they are not sitting MPs.