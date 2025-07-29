"<i>Sindoor Se Sindhu Tak..."</i>: PM Modi's Top Quotes In Parliament

Countering Rahul Gandhi's criticism that there was no "freedom of operation and manoeuvre for the armed forces" during Operation Sindoor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today underlined that the government gave armed forces a free hand and Pakistan could do nothing.

Here are top quotes from the Prime Minister's speech:

* I was abroad on April 22. After returning, I called a meeting, and in that meeting, we gave clear instructions. Terrorism deserves a strong response, and it's our national resolution.

* I am proud of our armed forces. They were given full freedom, and we told them that you will decide when, where, and how to execute the operation. We taught them a tough lesson, and even today, they are getting sleepless nights.

* After Pahalgam, the Pakistani forces anticipated a big response from India. They were giving us nuclear threats. On the night of May 6-7, we conducted an Op the way we wanted, and Pakistan couldn't do anything. In 22 minutes, we avenged the April 22 attack.

* We fought with Pakistan several times, but this is the first time in India's strategy that we wiped out terror HQs in every corner of Pakistan. No one would have thought anyone could reach here. Our forces wiped out Terror HQs.

* We proved that nuclear blackmailing will not work and we will not get intimidated by it. India showed its technological prowess by striking in the heart of Pakistan, hitting their airbases and assets. Some of these airbases are still in ICU.

* No country stopped India from conducting its operations. Only 3 nations gave a statement in favour of Pakistan. We got the world's support but it is very unfortunate that Congress didn't support us.

* After the strikes, the mastermind can't sleep. They know India will come and strike back. India has set the new normal.

* The world has seen the scale at which India can operate. From Sindoor to Sindhu, we struck Pakistan. Op Sindoor established that Pakistan and its terror leaders will have to pay a heavy price for such attacks.

* After April 22, within 3-4 days, they were saying "Kahan gayi 56-inch ka seena", "Modi failed. Where is Modi?" For their selfish politics, they were attacking me. Their statements were demoralising the forces. They don't trust the forces and that is why they are questioning Op Sindoor. You can get headlines in the media, but can't make space in the hearts of people.

* On May 10, India declared a ceasefire. A lot has been discussed about this in the house. It's the same propaganda that has been spread from Pakistan. Some people are carrying Pakistan's narrative forward instead of what the forces are saying.

* We hit the epicentre this time. The training centres where Pahalgam terrorists were trained. This time, our forces had a 100% success rate.

* Pakistan could not imagine that India would respond like this. Pakistan called the DGMO, "Bas karo, bohot maara, ab zyaada maar jhelne ki taakat nahi hai." India said on May 7 said we have achieved our objective, and if you (Pak) strike back, then see. I am saying this again. It was part of India's clear political and military objective. Our action was non-escalatory.

* No leader in the world told India to stop the Operation. On the night of May 9, the US VP tried to call me. He was trying, but I was busy in a meeting with the forces. I called him back. US VP said Pakistan is planning a big attack. My response was, "If this is Pakistan's intention, then it will cost them heavily."

* Today's India is filled with self-confidence, self-reliance. It is moving forward with full confidence. The world is seeing India move forward with self-reliance, but Congress is relying on Pakistan for issues.

* I was watching the entire day. Unfortunately, Congress is importing issues from Pakistan. In today's world, information and narratives play an important role. AI and narratives are used to demoralise the forces; unfortunately, Congress is the spokesperson for Pakistan's narratives.