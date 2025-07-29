'No Homegrown Terrorists Left,' Amit Shah Tells Parliament: Top Quotes

Union Home Minister Amit Shah slammed the Opposition for criticising the government a day after security forces carried out 'Operation Mahadev' and eliminated three terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack.

Here are Amit's Shah's top quotes Operation Sindoor killed those who sent the terrorists and Operation Mahadev killed those who carried out the attack. I expected that when they (the opposition) heard the news of the terrorists being killed in Pahalgam, they would be happy, but it seems that they are not happy about it. What kind of politics is this? I want to inform the entire country about 'Operation Mahadev' that took place yesterday through the House. Yesterday, in 'Operation Mahadev,' three terrorists named Suleman, Afghan, and Jibran were killed in a joint operation by the Army, CRPF, and Jammu Kashmir Police. Suleiman was an 'A' category terrorist, deeply involved in the Pahalgam and Gagangir terror attacks. Our intelligence agencies have substantial evidence of his role. Both Hamza Afghani and Jibran were also classified as 'A' grade terrorists, posing a serious threat to national security. Those who killed our innocent citizens in the Baisaran Valley included these three terrorists, and all three were killed yesterday. I extend heartfelt congratulations to all the personnel of the Army, CRPF, and Jammu and Kashmir Police on behalf of the House and the entire country. Today I want to say this clearly. PM Modi and our security forces not only eliminated the terrorists but also targeted those who sent them. The day Lashkar-e-Taiba claimed responsibility for the attack, we gave the responsibility of justice to our forces. We made sure that no terrorist and no terror sponsor could escape the consequences. I was pained when former Home Minister P Chidambaram raised a question about the proof of the terrorists coming from Pakistan. What is he trying to say? Whom does he want to save? What will you gain by saving Pakistan? We have proof that the three terrorists were Pakistanis. We have their voter ID numbers. The chocolates recovered from them were made in Pakistan. In Pahalgam, innocent civilians were brutally murdered after being questioned about their religion. I strongly condemn this and express my deepest condolences from the bottom of my heart to the families of those who were killed. Immediately after the Pahalgam attack, I met with the affected families. I saw a woman standing in front of me, who had become a widow just 6 days after her wedding - I can never forget that scene. Yesterday, Congress' Gaurav Gogoi said that PM Modi went to Bihar instead of Pahalgam on April 24. At the time of the Pahalgam attack, PM Modi was abroad. The day PM Modi went to Bihar, only Rahul Gandhi was in Pahalgam and no one else. It is the duty of the PM to give a befitting reply if there is such an attack on citizens of the country. Pakistan often claimed to be a victim of terrorism - and this was echoed even by ex-PM Manmohan Singh. But their army's participation in the last rites of terrorists clearly exposes the truth. Operation Sindoor has unmasked Pakistan before the entire world - showing how deeply its system is entangled with terrorism. They (the opposition) were asking yesterday, where did the culprits of the Pahalgam attack go? Out of the 10 names I read, 8 were those who carried out terrorist incidents during the time of Chidambaram. They have now been eliminated under the leadership of PM Modi. There are no homegrown terrorists left. Those who hid during your time have been hunted down and finished off by our army. An attack took place in Uri, we conducted a surgical strike. An attack took place in Pulwama, so we conducted an air strike. And an attack took place in Pahalgam, so we went 100 km inside and eliminated 9 bases and over 100 terrorists. In 1971, the entire country supported Indira Gandhi. She split Pakistan into two, which was a great victory for India, and the whole of India takes pride in it, as do we. At that time, 93,000 prisoners of war and 15,000 square kilometers of territory were under our control. But when the Shimla Agreement happened, they forgot to demand PoK. They didn't take PoK, and on top of that, they gave back the 15,000 square kilometers of land.

