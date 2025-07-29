"Shut McDonald's": How Fast Food Chain Made It To Operation Sindoor Debate

American fast food chain McDonald's was the surprise target during the Operation Sindoor debate in Parliament, as Congress leader Deepender Hooda said the Centre must confront US President Donald Trump on his ceasefire claims or shut down McDonald's in India.

Trump has been claiming that he brokered the ceasefire between India and Pakistan after New Delhi targeted terror bases in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 innocents dead. India has stressed that it was Pakistan that reached out for peace. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has also trashed the US President's claim that he leveraged trade to get India to agree to a ceasefire.

Mr Hooda said that despite Trump repeatedly making these claims, the Indian leadership has not clearly stated that the US President is lying. "The US must decide what kind of relationship it wants with India. India is a world power. The US cannot equate India with Pakistan," Mr Hooda said.

He said even the Centre faces a choice: either talk to the US and ensure Trump does not make false claims or "shut down McDonald's in India". The US, it said, cannot ride two horses at the same time.

When INDI Alliance MPs mocked the #OperationSindoor. A thread:



Deependra Singh Hooda (Congress):



"Donald ko chup karao, warna India mein McDonald ko band karao."



Seriously? 🫥😅 pic.twitter.com/tQmRFDfLDn — BJP (@BJP4India) July 28, 2025

While the Congress leader explained that the McDonald's reference was to stress that false claims and business cannot go together, the BJP mocked him for referring to the fast food chain. Sharing a video from the speech, the BJP pointed to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, seen smirking in the background, as Mr Hooda makes the McDonald's remark. "Claim so ridiculous even his party leader cracked up," the caption read.

Mr Hooda, however, stuck to his guns. In a post on X, he said that around the same time he made the McDonald's remark, Trump again claimed that he leveraged trade to get India and Pakistan to agree on a ceasefire. "Love and trade cannot be one-sided. The Indian government has to take a firm stand. The US has to be made aware of the Indian market's power," he said.