CBSE Announces Class 10 Results. Check Here

CBSE has announced the results of the Class 10 board exam

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the results of the Class 10 board exam. Check results here.

Apart from the official websites cbse.nic.in and cbseresutls.nic.in, the results can also be accessed from the search page of Google Search.

This year, the board had indicated that the results would be released earlier than previous years to facilitate higher education admissions.

A delay in board result declaration means a delay in re-evaluation and compartment result, which eventually causes many students to miss out on undergraduate (in case of Class 12 students) admission or higher secondary (in case of Class 10 students) admission.

CBSE had sprung a surprise on Class 12 students by announcing the board results much ahead of the anticipated time.

The CBSE has managed to release both the Class 10 and Class 12 results before ICSE, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Punjab and Maharashtra boards.

