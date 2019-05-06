PM Modi Congratulates 'Young Friends' For CBSE Class 10 Results

CBSE Class 10th results: PM Narendra Modi congratulated students, parents and teachers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated high school students who passed the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 examinations.

Wishing them best for their future, the Prime Minister also congratulated teachers and parents.

The CBSE Class 10 results were declared on Monday around 3 pm.

Proud of my young friends who have successfully cleared the CBSE Class X examinations. Wishing them the very best for their journey ahead. May these young minds continue making us proud. Congratulations also to their teachers and parents! #CBSE10thresult — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 6, 2019

Thirteen students have emerged as toppers after scoring 499 out of 500 marks in the Class 10 CBSE board exams. The second and third rank were shared by 24 and 58 students, respectively.

With a pass percentage of 92.45 in the Class 10 CBSE results, girls outperformed boys by a margin of 2.31 per cent.

A total of 2.25 lakh students scored above 90 per cent and 57,256 scored above 95 per cent.

The Trivandrum region performed the best with a pass percentage of 99.85, followed by Chennai and Ajmer with 99 and 95.89 respectively.

Delhi ranked second last with a pass percentage of 80.97 and Guwahati was last with 74.49.

