13 Joint Toppers In CBSE Class 10 Results. Score 499/500

In the CBSE 10th results announced today, 13 students secured 499 out of 500 marks and emerged toppers. 25 students secured second position with 498 marks. Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE, the national level education board which conducts secondary and higher secondary certificate examinations for students in India and abroad, announced Class 10 results today for more than 17 lakh students. Out of total 1774299 students registered for the exam, 1761078 appeared and 1604428 qualified for higher education with a pass percentage of 91.10.

The 13-joint toppers included 7 boys and 3 girls.

The CBSE 10th results available on the official websites; cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

CBSE held Class 10 and Class 12 exams for more around 30 lakh registered students this year which included 28 transgender candidates.

The annual Board exams were held in 4,974 centres across India and 78 centres abroad.

The exams were held for students from 21,400 CBSE-affiliated schools in the country and 225 abroad.

The CBSE Class 10 main papers started on March 3 and concluded on March 29.

Class 10 vocational papers started from February 21.

The Class 12 man papers started from March 2 and was over by April 4.

The vocational papers of higher secondary students kicked off from February 15.

