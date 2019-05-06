CBSE 10th Result Soon @ Cbseresults.nic.in: LIVE Updates

CBSE 10th results 2019: CBSE Class 10 results will be announced today

CBSE 10th result 2019: CBSE 10th result will be released soon. The CBSE result for class 10th board exams will be released on the official websites of the Board. This year the board has remained tight-lipped about result declaration date and hence the 12th result on May 2 came as a surprise to students. This year, the board had indeed indicated that the results would be released earlier than previous years to facilitate higher education admissions. A delay in board result declaration means a delay in re-evaluation and compartment result which eventually causes many students to miss out on undergraduate (in case of class 12 students) admission or higher secondary (in case of class 10 students) admission. The result will be available shortly on the board's official website. The CBSE 10th results will be announced on the official websites, cbse.nic.in and cbseresutls.nic.in.

CBSE 10th result today @ cbseresults.nic.in: LIVE Updates

CBSE 10th result 2019: The results will be announced today

