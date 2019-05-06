CBSE 10th Results Announced @ Cbse.nic.in, Cbseresults.nic.in; Details here

CBSE results 2019: CBSE 10th results available on official websites; cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE has announced the Senior School Certificate or Class 10 examination results today. The results have been released on the official websites affiliated with the Board which conducts national level annual examination for secondary and higher secondary students. The results have now been announced for the examination held in February and March this year. CBSE 10th results can be accessed from the the official websites; cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

The Board has announced the Class 12 results last week. The Class 12 results were also released on the official websites. More than 83 per cent students had qualified for higher education with the CBSE resutls declaration of higher secondary exams held in March and April this year.

CBSE has managed to release both the Class 10 and Class 12 results before major board like ICSE, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Punjab and Maharashtra. with this fete, CBSE will join the club of Bihar, Himahcal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and and Uttar Pradesh Boards which have released both Class 10 and Class 12 results by May 6.

CBSE held Class 10 and Class 12 exams for a total of 31,14,821 registered students this year which included 28 transgender candidates.

The annual Board exams were held in 4,974 centres across India and 78 centres abroad.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has said earlier that 3 lakh officials were involved in the whole examination conducting process.

CBSE held board exams for more than 30 lakh students this year.

The total 31 lakh students includes 18 lakh boys and 12.9 lakh girls.

More than 12 lakh students appeared for Class 12 examinations while the rest sat for the Class 10 examination.

The exams were held for students from 21,400 CBSE-affiliated schools in the country and 225 abroad.

The CBSE Class 10 main papers started on March 3 and concluded on March 29.

Class 10 vocational papers started from February 21.

The Class 12 man papers started from March 2 and was over by April 4.

The vocational papers of higher secondary students kicked off from February 15.

