Kendriya Vidyalayas Deliver Highest Pass Per Cent In CBSE Class 10 results

Kendriya Vidyalayas, schools run by Central Government under the umbrella of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has added yet another feather in its hat by scoring 99.47 pass percent in CBSE Class 10 result 2019 against 95.96 per cent last year. Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE declared the 10th class students for more than 17 lakh students today. KVS has topped in the category of all institutions of CBSE. CBSE recorded 91.10 per cent pass percentage in 10th results declared today.

Among institutions registered with the Board, Jawahar Navoday Vidyalayas secured 98.57 pass percentage.

"KVS congratulates all class 10th Students, Teachers, Principals and officials who have put in their immense efforts to achieve this historic result in class 10th," the Sangathan said in a statement.

Last week, Kendriya Vidyalayas gave the best results among different categories of schools affiliated to the CBSE with a pass percentage of 98.54 per cent in the Class 12 examination for which the results were announced by the board on Thursday.

A total of 948 KVs spread across the country and of the 64,519 students who appeared for the Class 12 examination, a total of 63,277 students have cleared the exam.

The Board examinations for Class 10 were held from February 21 to March 29 in 2019.

