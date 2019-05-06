CBSE Declares Class 10 Result Within 38 Days Of The Exam

CBSE Class 10 Result Declared

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the class 10 result within 38 days of the exam. Last year the CBSE class 10 result came after 55 days. This year, the Board also announced the class 12 result within a record time of 28 days on May 2. More than 18 lakh students appeared for CBSE class 10 exam this year. The result is available on the official website cbseresults.nic.in. The exact details of the result is yet to be announced by the Board. In 2018, CBSE 10th results were released on May 29. Last year, 86.70 per cent students passed in the class 10th examination. The result last year was lower than 2017 when 90.95 per cent students had passed.

Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) announces Class 10th results. pic.twitter.com/adHzv1wJJU — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2019

Students can login to the CBSE result portal using their roll number, date of birth, school number, centre number and admit card ID.

The official website of the Board is not responding right now. Students need not panic and wait for the website to load properly.

Soon after downloading the result copy, students are suggested to save a copy of the same. Original mark sheet and pass certificate will be issued by the Board soon. Students can collect the documents from their respective schools. Also, the board will release the marks sheets and other certificates in DigiLocker account set up by CBSE for students.

