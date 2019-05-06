CBSE Class 10 Results Declared; Direct Links Here

CBSE 10th results have been announced on the official websites

After the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) surprised the students with releasing the Class 12 results earlier than the anticipated dates, now in another surprise, the Board has released the CBSE 10th results today. The Board declared the Class 10 results by 2.25 pm today. Results for Class 10 has been announced in the same way as the Class 12 and the CBSE 10th results has been announced on the official websites, cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in. Candidates may check the official website of CBSE cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.nic.in to check their marks. Class 10th Board examinations were conducted from February 21 to March 29, 2019.

CBSE Class 10 Results 2019: Direct link

Check your CBSE Class 10 results from this direct link:

CBSE Class 10 results 2019 direct link

CBSE Class 10 Results 2019: How to Check

Follow these steps to download your CBSE 10th results:

Step 1 Visit the official websites of CBSE cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.nic.in

Step 2 On the webpage, tap on "Class 10 Result 2019" notification

Step 3 Fill in your registration number, admit card number, centre number and school number.

Step 4 Click on submit.

Your Class 10 result will be displayed on the screen. Students may download the result for future reference.

Class 10 Result 2019 : How to Check on Google

Like the Class 12 results, CBSE has collaborated with Google to release Class 10 and Class 12 results. Follow these steps:

Step 1 On google search type, Class 10 results.

Step 2 Fill in your registration number, admit card number, centre number and school number

Step 3 Click on "Check Exam Results"

Your Class 10 results will be displayed on the screen. Candidates may download their result for future reference.

