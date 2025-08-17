BSE Odisha Class 10 Supplementary, SOSC Results Declared, Download Directly Here

BSE Odisha Class 10 Supplementary Results: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha has declared the Class 10 Supplementary examination and State Open School Certificate (SOSC) results 2025. Students can check and download the result on the official website of the board, bseodisha.ac.in.

BSE Odisha Class 10 Supply, SOSC Results: How To Download Results 2025?

Visit the official website of the board, bseodisha.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on "Results".

Under the "Latest" section, click on "Supplementary HSC Exam Result 2025" or "SOSC Examination, 2025 Result" to check the result for Class 10 Supplementary examination or SOSC.

Enter your roll number or name and click on "Find Results".

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the result for future reference.

Here is the direct link to download, " BSE Odisha 2025 Results".

The supplementary exams were conducted from June 30 to July 10 for students who failed to qualify the main examination. In the main Class 10 exams 2025, 94.93 per cent of students had passed. The theory examinations were held between February 21 and March 6, 2025