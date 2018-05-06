BSE Odisha Class 10 Matric Results Tomorrow @ Bseodisha.ac.in; Check Details Here The results of annual High School Certificate (HSC) or Class 10 examination results will be released on www.bseodisha.ac.in and www.bseodisha.nic.in on May 7.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT The BSE Odisha matric results will be released from the Cuttack Central Office at 09:00 am on May 7. BSE Odisha Class 10th Result: will be released tomorrow on the official results website of BSE, Odisha. The results of annual High School Certificate (HSC) or Class 10 examination results will be released on www.bseodisha.ac.in and www.bseodisha.nic.in on May 7. According to a



As it happened last year, the results are expected to be declared on other results websites like http://orissaresults.nic.in/ and result.gov.in.



The students who have appeared for Odisha state open school exams can also access the results simultaneously, said the BSE Odisha.

BSE Odisha Class 10th Result: How to check

The candidates who have appeared for the



Step 1: Open any of the following website; www.bseodisha.ac.in and



Step 2: Click on the Class 10 or Matric results link.



Step 3: Enter your examination roll number.



Step 4: submit the details and download your results from next page.



According to a BSE official, the state School and Mass Education Minister Badri Narayan Patra is expected to release the BSE Class 10 results from the Cuttack Central Office of the board.



Nearly 6 lakh candidates had appeared for the BSE Odisha matric examination this year.



The Class 10 or HSC examinations were conducted at around 2,818 centres across the state.



According to the notification from the Board, candidates of remote areas where internet facility shall not be easily available can receive their results by sending SMS to 5656750 typing OR10<Roll No>.



The board also said the scanned OMR images of High School examination can be downloaded from the website www.bseodisha.ac.in on the same day from 2.00 pm onwards.



A control room will remain open from May 7 for 7 days during working hours in order to provide assistance/counselling to students and parents if asked for. The control noom phone numbers are 0671-2412060/2412059



were declared on April 26 at 11:30 am.



Click here for more



.The board also said the scanned OMR images of High School examination can be downloaded from the website www.bseodisha.ac.in on the same day from 2.00 pm onwards.A control room will remain open from May 7 for 7 days during working hours in order to provide assistance/counselling to students and parents if asked for. The control noom phone numbers are 0671-2412060/2412059 Last year BSE Odisha annual HSC and Madhyama results were declared on April 26 at 11:30 am.Click here for more Education News Class 10 results of Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha will be released tomorrow on the official results website of BSE, Odisha. The results of annual High School Certificate (HSC) or Class 10 examination results will be released on www.bseodisha.ac.in and www.bseodisha.nic.in on May 7. According to a BSE Odisha notification, the 10th or matric results will be released from the Cuttack Central Office at 09:00 am on May 7. The BSE notification also said the results will be hosted on the official results websites (www.bseodisha.ac.in and www.bseodisha.nic.in) from 12:00 noon on that day.As it happened last year, the results are expected to be declared on other results websites like http://orissaresults.nic.in/ and result.gov.in.The students who have appeared for Odisha state open school exams can also access the results simultaneously, said the BSE Odisha.The candidates who have appeared for the class 10 regular and open examination may download their results following these steps:Step 1: Open any of the following website; www.bseodisha.ac.in and www.bseodisha.nic.in Step 2: Click on the Class 10 or Matric results link.Step 3: Enter your examination roll number.Step 4: submit the details and download your results from next page.According to a BSE official, the state School and Mass Education Minister Badri Narayan Patra is expected to release the BSE Class 10 results from the Cuttack Central Office of the board.Nearly 6 lakh candidates had appeared for the BSE Odisha matric examination this year.The Class 10 or HSC examinations were conducted at around 2,818 centres across the state.According to the notification from the Board, candidates of remote areas where internet facility shall not be easily available can receive their results by sending SMS to 5656750 typing OR10 NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter