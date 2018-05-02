BSE Odisha Class 10 Result 2018 Expected This Week At Orissaresults.nic.in

Last year, the BSE Odisha Class 10 results or High School Certificate Examination results were released on April 26 for a total pf 6,08,000 students who attempted the exams, in which, 4,85,989 candidates qualified for higher education with a pass percentage of 85.28. Girls (2,55,0510) outperformed the boys (2,47,948) in total results.
Apart from the class 10 result date, the board is yet to announce the result declaration date for class 12 as well. Last year class 10 result was announced on April 26, 2017. Class 12 result for Science stream was released on May 12 and for rest of the stream the result was announced on May 31.
Students who clear class 10 exam will move on to higher secondary studies while students who clear class 12 will enroll in various degree programs.
