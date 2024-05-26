CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2024: 86.93% Students Clear Science Stream, 82.27% Commerce

BSE Odisha 12th Result 2024: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha has released the results for the Class 12 (Plus Two) examinations. Students who took the exam can access their results on the official websites bseodisha.ac.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

This year, a total of 3,84,597 students appeared in the Odisha 12th board examination.

Science stream achieved the highest pass percentage at 86.93%, followed by commerce at 82.27%, and the arts stream at 80.95%. Overall, the pass percentages for all three streams have slightly increased compared to last year. In 2023, the pass percentages were approximately 84.93% for science, 81.12% for commerce, and 78.88% for arts.

Odisha Board 12th Result 2024: Steps To Check Through DigiLocker

Visit the DigiLocker website at digilocker.gov.in or open the app and log in with your credentials.

Navigate to the "Education" category or search for "Odisha Board" in DigiLocker.

Select the option for "Odisha Board Class 12th results."

Input your roll number, registration number, or any other required details.

Your result will appear on the screen.

Save a screenshot or download a copy of your result.

CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2024: Steps To Download From Official Website

Visit the official CHSE Odisha website at chseodisha.nic.in.

Click on the Odisha Board 12th Result 2024 link on the homepage.

Enter your login details and click submit.

Your result will appear on the screen.

Download and print your result for future reference.

Earlier today, Class 10 results were declared, recording a pass percentage of 96.07%. Girl students outshone boys, recording a pass percentage of 96.73% compared to 93% for the boys. A total of 2,644 schools have achieved 100% results.