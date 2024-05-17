Odisha Board To Soon Announce Results For Class 10 Exams

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha is soon expected to announce the results for the BSE Odisha Class10th 2024. Candidates who appeared in the exam will be able to check their results on the official website of the BSE- bseodisha.ac.in or orissaresults.nic.in



Candidates will be required to enter their roll number and date of birth to check their results.

The results will be announced in a press conference. Along with the results, the board will also declare the names of the toppers, their ranks, district-wise results, and passing percentages for both boys and girls. The board will also announce the dates for scrutiny and compartment exams during the press conference.

Steps to check the result