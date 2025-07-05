Odisha University Of Agriculture And Technology Entrance Exam Result Released, Download Here

OUAT Result 2025: The Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) has declared the results for OUAT 2025 entrance exam. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download the results on the official website, ouat.ac.in.

OUAT Result 2025: How To Download OUAT Results?

Visit the official website, ouat.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on " OUAT Result/Scorecard 2025".

Enter your application number and date of birth.

Click the Submit button.

Your results will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the results for future reference.

The rank list is expected to be released in the mid of July and counselling for Undergraduate (UG) programs is scheduled from August 4 to August 13, 2025.

OUAT Result 2025: Documents Required For Admission