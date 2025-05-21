OUAT Admit Card 2025 Released, Check Steps To Download

OUAT Admit Card 2025: The Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) has officially released the OUAT Admit Card 2025 for its upcoming entrance examination. Candidates who have registered can now download their hall tickets by visiting the university's official website: ouat.ac.in.

The OUAT entrance exam is scheduled for June 2 and 3, 2025, and it is mandatory to carry the admit card along with a valid photo ID to the exam center. Without these documents, entry will not be permitted under any circumstances.

The admit card contains crucial information such as

Candidate's Name

Roll Number

Exam Date and Time

Examination Venue

Guidelines to be followed during the exam

Steps To Download OUAT Admit Card 2025

Step 1. Visit the official website, ouat-lokaseba-odisha.in

Step 2. Navigate to the "Admissions" section

Step 3. Click on "OUAT 2025 Admit Card"

Step 4. Enter your Application Number and Date of Birth

Step 5. Submit the information to access your admit card

Step 6. Download and print a copy for the exam day

Additionally, OUAT has provided a mock test link on the website to help aspirants prepare for the actual exam by familiarizing themselves with the test format.

Documents Required On Exam Day

Candidates must carry one original photo ID along with their admit card. Accepted IDs include:

Aadhaar Card

Voter ID

PAN Card

Passport

Driving License

Candidates are urged to keep checking the official OUAT portal for updates related to the entrance test and admission process.