Odisha Class 12 Result 2025 For Around 4 Lakh Students, Here's How To Check

CHSE Odisha 12th Results 2025 (Out): The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) has released the Class 12 (Plus Two) examination results for 2025. The results have been declared for students in four major streams - Arts, Science, Commerce, and Vocational. The annual Plus Two (Class 12) examinations concluded on March 27.

A total of 3,93,618 students appeared in the CHSE Odisha Class 12 board exams this year. Among them, 2,47,391 were from the Arts stream, 1,14,980 from Science, 25,526 from Commerce, and 5,721 from Vocational courses.

The Odisha +2 board exams for 2025 commenced on February 18 and concluded on March 27. Science stream exams for both regular and ex-regular candidates began on February 18, while exams for Arts and Commerce streams started on February 19. Vocational stream exams commenced on February 20.

CHSE Odisha 12th Results 2025 (Out): Websites To Check



Students who appeared for the exams can access their results on the official websites - chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in. They can download the provisional scorecards from these websites. The original marksheets will be available at their respective schools.

CHSE Odisha Class 12 Results: How To Check