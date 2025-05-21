Odisha CHSE 12th Result 2025 LIVE: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha, is likely to release the Class 12 results 2025 today for all three major streams - Science, Commerce, and Arts. Although there is currently no official confirmation on the exact date and time of the announcement, students who appeared for the exams can check and download their scorecards from the official websites - chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

Over 3.93 lakh students registered for the CHSE Odisha Class 12 exams this year, which were conducted at 1,276 centres across the state.

Odisha CHSE 12th Result 2025 LIVE Updates: How To Check Results 2025

Step 1. Visit the official website, orissaresults.nic.in

Step 2. Click on "CHSE Odisha +2 Result 2025"

Step 3. Enter your roll number and registration number

Step 4. Submit the details to view the result

Step 5. Download and save the scorecard for future use

Here Are The Latest Updates OnOdisha CHSE 12th Result 2025: