21 minutes ago

Odisha CHSE 12th Result 2025 LIVE:  The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha, is likely to release the Class 12 results 2025 today for all three major streams - Science, Commerce, and Arts. Although there is currently no official confirmation on the exact date and time of the announcement, students who appeared for the exams can check and download their scorecards from the official websites - chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

Over 3.93 lakh students registered for the CHSE Odisha Class 12 exams this year, which were conducted at 1,276 centres across the state.

Odisha CHSE 12th Result 2025 LIVE Updates: How To Check Results 2025

Step 1. Visit the official website, orissaresults.nic.in
Step 2. Click on "CHSE Odisha +2 Result 2025"
Step 3. Enter your roll number and registration number
Step 4. Submit the details to view the result
Step 5. Download and save the scorecard for future use

Here Are The Latest Updates OnOdisha CHSE 12th Result 2025:

May 21, 2025 14:00 (IST)
Odisha CHSE +2 Result 2025 LIVE: What Details Will Be On Marksheet?

The digital scorecard will include:

Student's Name

Roll Number

Stream (Arts/Commerce/Science)

Subject-wise Marks

Total Marks and Division

Result Status (Pass/Fail)

May 21, 2025 13:34 (IST)
Odisha CHSE 12th Result 2025 LIVE: How To Check Scorecards Through DigiLocker

Students can also access their digital marksheets through DigiLocker by following these steps:

Step 1. Visit digilocker.gov.in

Step 2. Select "Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha 

Class XII 2025 Results"

Step 3. Enter your School Code, Roll Number, and 6-digit Security PIN provided by your school

Step 4. Click on "Next" and enter the OTP sent to your registered mobile number

Step 5. After successful verification, your account will be activated

Step 6. Access the DigiLocker dashboard and find your result in the Documents section

May 21, 2025 13:09 (IST)
Odisha CHSE +2 12th Class Result 2025: How To Check Scorecards Via SMS

If the official websites are down due to high traffic, students can also access their results via SMS:

Type RESULT FOR12  and send it to 56263.

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Odisha Result, CHSE, Odisha 12th Result 2025
