Odisha 12th Result 2025: Scorecards To Be Out Next Week, Here's How To Check

Odisha CHSE Class 12th Result 2025: The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha (CHSE Odisha) will announce the Class 12 results next week. The results will be declared for Science, Commerce, and Arts streams. The evaluation process has been completed, and preparations are underway for the declaration of results.

Refuting certain reports suggesting that the results for +2 Arts, Science, Commerce, and Vocational streams will be declared this week, a board official told The Indian Express that the "Plus Two result is likely to be announced by next week.

Once announced, students can check their Class 12 results and download their marksheets by visiting the official websites - chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

CHSE Odisha Result 2025: Official Websites To Check

Students can access their results through the following official portals:

www.chseodisha.nic.in

www.orissaresults.nic.in

How To Check CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2025 Online

Go to the official website - orissaresults.nic.in

Click on the link titled "CHSE Odisha +2 Result 2025"

Enter your roll number and registration number

Submit the details

Your result will appear on the screen

Download and save the scorecard for future reference

CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2025: Details On Marksheet

The marksheet will contain the following details:

Student's Name

Roll Number

Stream (Science/Commerce/Arts)

Subject-wise Marks

Total Marks

Grade/Division

Result Status (Pass/Fail)

How To Check Odisha CHSE Result 2025 via SMS

In case the websites are unresponsive, students can check their results via SMS. To do so:

Open the message box

Type: RESULT FOR12 <ROLL NUMBER>

Send it to 56263

Over 1.14 lakh Science stream students took the Odia (MIL) paper conducted 1,276 examination centres. A total of 3.93 lakh students had registered for the Class 12 exam.