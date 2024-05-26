BSE Odisha 10th Result 2024 Live Updates: Result Declared, Scorecards To Be Out Soon

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2024 Live: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha has announced the Class 10 results. The results were declared through a press conference at 10.30am.

Students can check their scorecards on the official website, bseodisha.ac.in. School heads will be able to download and check the Class 10 results using their school user ID and password starting at 12.30pm.

Those who fail to clear the BSE Odisha Class 10 exams will be able to appear for the board compartment exams.

The BSE Odisha Class 10 examinations were taken by over 5.5 lakh students. Following the announcement of the matric results, students dissatisfied with their outcomes will have the option to request a revaluation. The exams were administered by the BSE Odisha board across 3,047 examination centers in the state.

In 2023, the Odisha Board exams saw a total of 2,53,633 male students and 2,58,827 female students passing, resulting in an overall pass rate of 96.04 per cent for HSC students. The overall pass rate for 2022 stood at 90.55 per cent.

