BSE Odisha 10th Results Out; Direct Link Here

BSE Odisha results 2019: Odisha 10th results announced on orissaresults.nic.in

BSE Odisha 10th result 2019: BSE Odisha or Board of Secondary Education, Odisha has announced the BSE Odisha 10th results today. Checking your BSE Odisha results for the annual Class 10 exam or Matric exam held in March is easy. For checking your results, click on the direct link provided in this story. The BSE Odisha 10th results have been announced on orissaresults.nic.in and bseodisha.nic.in. The results are announced at 9.00 am in the morning by the Board officials. The candidates will need their official examination registration details to access the results. The Odisha 10th results are being announced for more than 5 lakh students.

The overall pass percentage this year is 70.78 per cent. 1181 students have secured grade A1 and 9938 students have secured grade A2. Only 0.21 per cent studnets have secured above 90 per cent marks. 14.69 per cent students have secured above 60 per cent marks. 289 schools have recorded 100 per cent result while 82 schools have recorded zero result.

The results was announced in a press conference first the BSE 10th results were updated later on the official websites.

The Odisha 12th results' date has not been announced yet.

