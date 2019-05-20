BSE Odisha 10th Results Soon; Details Here

BSE Odisha 10th results will be announced on bseodisha.ac.in and bseodisha.nic.in.

Odisha result 2019: The BSE Odisha or Board of Secondary Education Odisha will release the Class 10 results for more than 5 lakh students tomorrow, i.e. on May 21. According to some sources, the BSE Odisha results for 10th Class students will be announced after 9.00 am tomorrow on the official website of the Board. After several reports emerged mentioning May 20 as the BSE Odisha results declaration date, the Board, upon contacting, has informed NDTV that the Madhyama result or Class 10 result date has not been finalized yet and the board will inform of the result date as and when it's decided. The Odisha 10th results will be announced on the website: bseodisha.ac.in.

The BSE Odisha 10th result is also expected to be released on third party websites affiliated with the Board. Indiaresults.com is the board's official result partner and the result will be available on the India Result website.

BSE results are being announced for the matric exam held from February 22 to March 8 this year.

Examinations equivalent to Matriculation such as the Madhyama for Sanskrit students and State Open School certificate examinations (for dropouts) were also held during the same period.

PTI reported that over six lakh students had registered for HSC or High School exams last year.

In 2017, close to 6,08,031 candidates had appeared for the Class 10 annual exams at 2818 centres.

BSE Odisha 10th result 2019: How to check

BSE Odisha 10th result will be published on the official website and candidates who are searching for the BSE Odisha results will be able to check their result by following the steps given below:

Step 1 : Visit the official Board of Secondary Education, Odisha: bseodisha.ac.in.

Step 2 : Click on the Results tab provided on the homepage.

Step 3 : You will be redirected to India Results website.

Step 4: On the next page open, enter the required details.

Step 5 : Submit and view your BSE Odisha result.

Recently, reports emerged that the examination committee of the BSE could not take a "final" decision about the fate of 108 students, whose Mathematics answer sheets went missing during matriculation examination in Odisha.

On March 3, the OMR sheets of about 108 students, who had written the matriculation examination from government-run Podia SSD High School in Malkangiri district, were found missing after the invigilators had collected them on the completion of the examination on March 2.

The committee, the also failed to take a call on another 500 students, whose English paper was cancelled after a large number of students of at least three schools in Cuttack, Dhenkanal and Balangir districts were found to have adopted unfair practices during the matriculation (class 10) examination.

During this year's matric exam, the Board had suspended 10 persons for their alleged role in spreading images of questions on social media. Among the suspended persons are four examination centre superintendents.

