Odisha Matric Result Not Tomorrow, Confirms Board

Odisha 10th result date and time is yet to be ascertained.

Quashing the ongoing rumors on matric (10th) result date, the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha has confirmed that the results are not coming on May 20. The Board is yet to finalise a date for the same. BSE Odisha, conducts the annual class 10 board exams which is otherwise referred to as the matric exam. The matric results will be released on the official result portal of Odisha examination results at orissaresults.nic.in. The Board will also address the media in a press conference, on the same day, and release the result statistics.

Matric exam in Odisha was held from February 22 to March 8. Reportedly, more than 5 lakh students took the exam this year.

Students can login to the result portal using their roll number and date of birth details.

During this year's matric exam, the Board had suspended 10 persons for their alleged role in spreading images of questions on social media. Among the suspended persons are four examination centre superintendents.

On March 3, the OMR sheets of about 108 students, who had written the matriculation examination from government-run Podia SSD High School in Malkangiri district, were found missing after the invigilators had collected them on the completion of the examination on March 2.

Click here for more Education News

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.