Odisha Matric Result Expected Next Week

Odisha Matric Result On May 20: Reports

Odisha matric result is expected on May 20, as per reports "We were planning to announce the matric results earlier however we had to postpone it due to Cyclone Fani. Now we are planning to announce the same on May 20," quoted media outlets Dr. Jahan Ara Begum, President, Board of Secondary Education Odisha saying. However NDTV could not reach the Board authorities to confirm the news. Last year the matric result was declared on May 7 and 76.23% students had cleared the exam. The pass percentage among students of open schools was 41.93%. 36 schools in the State had registered zero schools last year.

BSE Odisha will declare the result on the official portal orissaresults.nic.in. Result updates can be checked at results.gov.in as well.

Reportedly, more than 5 lakh students had appeared for the matric exam in the State this year.

After the matric result, Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha, which conducts the class 12/ +2 exam in the State, will announce the board results for arts, science and commerce streams. Last year the CHSE +2 results were declared within 11 days after the matric result.

