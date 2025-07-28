Odisha Floods: 600 People Affected In Jajpur District, Yellow Warning Issued

The rising water of the Baitarani River, due to incessant rainfall, triggered severe flooding in Jajpur district of Odisha, affecting nearly 600 people and 150 households in four villages, an official said.

The district administration has evacuated people from the inundated villages of Dashrathpur and Jajpur blocks and has begun the rescue and relief operations.

Additional District Magistrate Sibanand Swain assured that the situation is under control as the water level is gradually receding. No loss of lives has been reported.

"The water level has risen, but now the situation is under control. Four villages have been affected, nearly 600 people covering 150 households. We have evacuated them and provided them with food," ADM Sibanand Swain told ANI.

"The water level is receding. No casualties have been reported," he added.

The Jajpur district administration had issued a flood warning on Saturday after the Baitarani river had crossed the danger mark at Akhuapada

On Saturday, Chief Engineer of Water Resources Lingraj Gaur said, "The catchment of the Baitrani river experienced heavy rainfall on Friday. We got rainfall of around 150mm to 200 mm for three days in some places. There is a flood-like situation."

"Akhuapada danger level is 18.33, and now the present level is 18.8. We are observing that increase of 12mm per hour. So it might go up to 19 or more than that. A flood-like situation is there, but not a heavy flood," he added.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow warning for Monday, forecasting thunderstorms with lightning in the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, and Mayurbhanj.

"Squally wind speed reaching 35-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is prevailing over North Bay of Bengal, along & off Odisha, West Bengal, and Bangladesh coasts during 26th to 29th July," IMD said.

