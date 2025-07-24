Slight Turn, Then Gone: Tractor Swept Away On Flooded Road In Odisha

After heavy rains triggered a flood-like situation in an Odisha town located on the banks of the Mahanadi, the state's largest river, a tractor overturned and was swept away, dragged into the swirling waters by the strong current in the flooded area.

The driver and another person in the tractor narrowly escaped as they managed to jump off just in time and swam to safety.

The incident occurred on the Manamunda-Sagada Road near the Kurumunda canal in Boudh district, about 224 km from the capital Bhubaneswar. The road was submerged under nearly four feet of floodwater due to heavy overnight rainfall.

According to reports, the Kurumunda canal overflowed during the night, with nearly five feet of water flowing over a small bridge.

Locals blamed the incident on poor infrastructure and the lack of barricades or warning signs.

Meanwhile, officials have urged commuters to avoid the route until water levels recede and have also issued safety advisories, especially for low-lying and flood-prone areas.

