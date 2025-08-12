Not Allowed To Go On Trip With Friends, Odisha Boy Ends Life

- A schoolboy hanged himself in Balasore district, Odisha after being denied a trip with friends
- The incident occurred in Jamsuli village under Singla police station jurisdiction
- The boy was a class 8 student upset over his mother not allowing the trip to Puri
A schoolboy allegedly ended his life in Odisha's Balasore district on Tuesday by hanging himself after his parents did not allow him to go on a trip with his friends, police said.
The incident happened in Jamsuli village in the Singla police station area, they said.
The boy, a class 8 student, was upset after his mother did not allow him to go with his friends to Puri.
His family got worried as he did not come out of the bathroom for a long time. He also did not respond to repeated banging on the door. When family members broke open the door, they found him hanging from the roof with a towel around his throat.
Immediately, he was taken to the Basta hospital, where doctors declared him dead, police said.
A case was registered and the body handed over to the family after post-mortem examination, said Basta's SDPO Manas Deo.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
|Helplines
|Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health
|9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
|TISS iCall
|022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
|(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world