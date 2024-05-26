Odisha 10th Board Result 2024: 96.07% Students Pass, Girls Outshine Boys

Odisha 10th Board Result 2024: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha has announced the Class 10 results. The results were declared through a press conference at around 10.30am.

The pass percentage stands at 96.07 per cent. Girl students outshone boys, recording a pass percentage of 96.73% against 93% for the latter. A total of 2,644 schools have achieved 100 per cent results.

Students can check their scorecards on the official website, bseodisha.ac.in. School heads can download and check the Class 10 results using the user ID and password of the schools.

The certificates will be available for download in online mode starting at 4.30pm, while the physical copies will be distributed to students by their schools on a specified day across the state later.

The BSE Matric marking scheme consisted of 80 per cent for theory and the remaining 20 per cent for the practical component.

The BSE Odisha Class 10 examinations were taken by over 5.5 lakh students. Following the announcement of the matric results, students dissatisfied with their outcomes will have the option to request a revaluation. The exams were administered by the BSE Odisha board across 3,047 examination centers in the state.

In 2023, the Odisha Board exams saw a total of 2,53,633 male students and 2,58,827 female students passing, resulting in an overall pass rate of 96.04 per cent for HSC students. The overall pass rate for 2022 stood at 90.55 per cent.