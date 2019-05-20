Odisha Board 10th Result Date Still Unconfirmed

BSE Odisha 10th result date still not confirmed

Odisha 10th Result 2019: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha has not confirmed result dates for class 10 result. The Board, upon contacting, has repeatedly maintained that the Madhyama result or class 10 result date has not been finalized yet and the board will inform of the result date as and when its decided. Meanwhile, there are several reports which say that Odisha 10th result 2019 will be released today at 9:30 am. With contrary reports doing rounds, students are advised to stay in touch with the official BSE Odisha website for an update on matric result declaration.

Odisha 10th Result 2019: Where To Check?

BSE Odisha 10th result will be available through the Board's official website. Indiaresults.com is the board's official result partner and the result will be available on the India Result website. The result may be hosted on other private result portals too.

Odisha 10th Result 2019: How To Check?

BSE Odisha 10th result will be released on the official website. Students will be able to check their result by following the steps given below:

Step one: Go to official BSE Odisha website: bseodisha.ac.in.

Step two: Click on the Results tab.

Step three: You will be redirected to India Results website. On the result page, enter the required details.

Step four: Submit and view your result.

Matric exam in Odisha was held from February 22 to March 8. Reportedly, more than 5 lakh students took the exam this year.

Students can login to the result portal using their roll number and date of birth details.

During this year's matric exam, the Board had suspended 10 persons for their alleged role in spreading images of questions on social media. Among the suspended persons are four examination centre superintendents.

On March 3, the OMR sheets of about 108 students, who had written the matriculation examination from government-run Podia SSD High School in Malkangiri district, were found missing after the invigilators had collected them on the completion of the examination on March 2.

