4 Of Indian-Origin Family Go Missing In US, Last Seen At Burger Shop

Four Indian-origin senior citizens from New York have gone missing while en route to a spiritual site in West Virginia, the police said. They were reportedly last seen at a Burger King in Pennsylvania on July 29.

They were identified as Asha Divan (85), Kishore Divan (89), Shailesh Divan (86), and Gita Divan (84). The family was travelling from Buffalo to Prabhupada's Palace of Gold in Marshall County, West Virginia, in a 2009 lime green Toyota Camry with a New York license plate EKW2611.

Surveillance footage from the Burger King captured two members of the group entering the restaurant, and their last known credit card transaction also traced back to the same location. Shortly after, a Pennsylvania State Police license plate reader picked up their vehicle heading south on I-79 at 2:45 pm on Tuesday.

"The family was headed to Pittsburgh and then on to Moundsville, West Virginia," Marshall County Sheriff Mike Dougherty said, adding that while authorities have "a few leads," the four have not yet been located.

Deputies from both Marshall and Ohio counties in West Virginia have been searching nearby roadways. Authorities announced that helicopters will join the operation on Sunday to aid in the search.

The vehicle has been entered into the National Crime Information Center database. A missing persons report was also filed in Buffalo, New York.

The Council of Heritage and Arts of India (CHAI), a nonprofit based in Williamsville, New York, has also raised awareness.

"Two couples who were traveling are currently missing, and we're all deeply concerned. If anyone has heard from them or has any updates, please reach out. Hoping they're safe and will be found soon," a news agency quoted CHAI President Sibu Nair as saying.

A statement on Facebook by the sheriff's department said "efforts are being made to locate the missing individuals by tracking their cell phone signals."

A missing persons poster circulating online includes the names and pictures of the missing people with the request for anyone with information to contact the authorities. The Marshall County Sheriff's Office has asked the public to report any leads at 304-843-5422.