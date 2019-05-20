Odisha Board Of Secondary Education Expected To Announce 10th Result Date Today

Odisha 10th result 2019 date may be announced today

Odisha 10th Result 2019: BSE Odisha 10th result dates were not confirmed by the board until yesterday. The board maintained that the result date has not been finalized by the board yet and the same will be communicated to all interested parties soon. It is expected that the board will announce the Odisha matric result date today. In 2018, the board had released matric result on May 7, 2019. This year, owing to the cyclone Fani, the result has been delayed. However, the board shall release the result soon.

The Odisha 10th result will be available on the following websites:

bseodisha.ac.in

orissaresults.nic.in

The Odisha matric result will also be available on some private results portal including indiaresults.com, which is the official results partner for BSE, Odisha.

In 2018, pass percentage for class 10 students was 76.23 per cent. The pass percentage for Open School students was 41.93 per cent.

36 schools registered zero result last year. 1715 students have scored above 90 per cent marks. 15 thousand students scored above 80 per cent marks, and close to 50 thousand students scored above 70 per cent marks. 1, 24, 600 students scored above 60 per cent marks.

Matric exam in Odisha was held from February 22 to March 8. Reportedly, more than 5 lakh students took the exam this year.

During this year's matric exam, the Board had suspended 10 persons for their alleged role in spreading images of questions on social media. The suspended persons also included four examination centre superintendents.

