BSE Odisha Matric Result Declared; 76.23 Per Cent Students Pass BSE Odisha, class 10 result 2018 declared today. The result will be released on www.bseodisha.ac.in and www.bseodisha.nic.in.

Share EMAIL PRINT BSE Odisha Matric Result Declared; 76.23 Per Cent Students Pass New Delhi: BSE Odisha, class 10 result 2018 declared today. The result will be released on www.bseodisha.ac.in and www.bseodisha.nic.in. The 10th or matric results was released at the Cuttack Central Office at 09:00 am and will be hosted on the official results websites (www.bseodisha.ac.in and www.bseodisha.nic.in) soon. It was earlier announced that the result will be released on the website at 12 noon, however Badrinarayan Patra, who announced the result, said that the result will be released immediately after the declaration. Students can check our



36 schools have registered zero result. The performance is worse than last year when only 22 schools had registered zero result. 1715 students have scored above 90 per cent marks. 15 thousand students have scored above 80 per cent marks, and close to 50 thousand students have scored above 70 per cent marks. 1, 24, 600 students have scored above 60 per cent marks.



28.44 per cent students have scored above 60 per cent marks while 0.39 per cent students have scored above 90 per cent marks. Baleswar district has the highest pass percent with 88.25%.



The result will also be hosted on other websites like http://orissaresults.nic.in/ and result.gov.in.



How to check BSE Odisha Matric Result 2018?



Step 1: Open any of the following website; www.bseodisha.ac.in and



Step 2: Click on the Class 10 or Matric results link.



Step 3: Enter your examination roll number.



Step 4: submit the details and download your results from next page.



The result for students who appeared for the Odisha state open school exams will also be declared today.



Scanned copies of matric exam will be available online at the official website of the Board from 2 pm onwards today.



Students who qualify the matric exam will be promoted to +2. The board has not made any announcement yet about +2 result declaration, however, it is expected that the result for class 12 will be out soon.



Click here for more







BSE Odisha, class 10 result 2018 declared today. The result will be released on www.bseodisha.ac.in and www.bseodisha.nic.in. The 10th or matric results was released at the Cuttack Central Office at 09:00 am and will be hosted on the official results websites (www.bseodisha.ac.in and www.bseodisha.nic.in) soon. It was earlier announced that the result will be released on the website at 12 noon, however Badrinarayan Patra, who announced the result, said that the result will be released immediately after the declaration. Students can check our live coverage for result declaration . The pass percentage this year for class 10 students is 76.23. The pass percentage for Open School students is 41.93.36 schools have registered zero result. The performance is worse than last year when only 22 schools had registered zero result. 1715 students have scored above 90 per cent marks. 15 thousand students have scored above 80 per cent marks, and close to 50 thousand students have scored above 70 per cent marks. 1, 24, 600 students have scored above 60 per cent marks.28.44 per cent students have scored above 60 per cent marks while 0.39 per cent students have scored above 90 per cent marks. Baleswar district has the highest pass percent with 88.25%.The result will also be hosted on other websites like http://orissaresults.nic.in/ and result.gov.in.Step 1: Open any of the following website; www.bseodisha.ac.in and www.bseodisha.nic.in Step 2: Click on the Class 10 or Matric results link.Step 3: Enter your examination roll number.Step 4: submit the details and download your results from next page.The result for students who appeared for the Odisha state open school exams will also be declared today.Scanned copies of matric exam will be available online at the official website of the Board from 2 pm onwards today.Students who qualify the matric exam will be promoted to +2. The board has not made any announcement yet about +2 result declaration, however, it is expected that the result for class 12 will be out soon. Click here for more Education News NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter