Odisha Class 10 Result Today: Live Updates Students who are waiting for the 10th result, should keep their exam admit card in hand for logging in to to the result portal orissaresults.nic.in.

May 7, 8.05 am: According to OTV, the result will be announced at 9 am today. It will be available online at 12.00 pm.



May 7, 8.00 am: Scanned copies of matric exam will be available online at the official website of the Board from 2 pm onwards today.



May 7, 7.50 am: Students can also seek assistance from Board’s control room at 0671-2412060/ 2412059. The control room will be open for 7 days from today.



May 7, 7.40 am: Immediately after downloading the Odisha matric result online mark statement, students should check the entries of the personal details. Class 10 pass certificate is considered to be important document for date of birth proof.Students should check the details carefully and errors, if any, must be taken to the notice of the school.



May 7, 7.30 am: Candidates belonging to remote areas where internet facility is not available can receive their results by SMS. Such candidates shall have to send SMS to 5656750 typing OR10<Roll No>.



May 7, 7.15 am: BSE Odisha to announce class 10 results today at 9.00 am.



