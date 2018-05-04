BSE Odisha 10th Result @ Orissaresults.nic.in: Date And Time Confirmed, Check Here Board of Secondary Education, Odisha will release the results of annual High School Certificate (HSC) or Class 10 examination results on May 7.

BSE Odisha 10th Result: Board of Secondary Education, Odisha will release the results of annual High School Certificate (HSC) or Class 10 examination results on May 7. According to a notification published by BSE Odisha, the



According to a BSE official, the state School and Mass Education Minister Badri Narayan Patra is expected to release the BSE Class 10 results from the Cuttack Central Office of the board.



Nearly 6 lakh candidates had appeared for the BSE Odisha Class 10 examination this year.



The Class 10 or HSC examinations were conducted at around 2,818 centres across the state.

BSE Odisha 10th Class result: Everything you need to know



BSE Odisha Class 10 Result: When to check



The 10th results of BSE Odisha board will be released on May 7. Though the results will be declared by 9:00 am in the morning, the results will be made available on the official results websites by 12:00 noon.



BSE Odisha Class 10 Result: Where to check



According to BSE, Odisha, the class 10 results will be released on these websites: www.bseodisha.ac.in and www.bseodisha.nic.in.



As it happened last year, the results are expected to be declared on other results websites like http://orissaresults.nic.in/ and result.gov.in.



Apart from the official results websites, the BSE Odisha Class 10 results will also be declared on third party websites like examresults.net.



BSE Odisha 10th Results Through SMS



According to the Board, candidates of remote areas where internet facility shall not be easily available can receive their results by sending SMS to 5656750 typing OR10<Roll No>.



BSE Odisha 10th Results: OMR Images



According to the board, the scanned OMR images of High School examination can be downloaded from the website www.bseodisha.ac.in on the same day from 2.00 pm onwards.



BSE Odisha Class 10 Results: Control Room



A control room will remain open from May 7 for 7 days during working hours in order to provide assistance/counselling to students and parents if asked for. The control noom phone numbers are 0671-2412060/2412059



Last year



.According to the board, the scanned OMR images of High School examination can be downloaded from the website www.bseodisha.ac.in on the same day from 2.00 pm onwards.A control room will remain open from May 7 for 7 days during working hours in order to provide assistance/counselling to students and parents if asked for. The control noom phone numbers are 0671-2412060/2412059Last year BSE Odisha annual HSC and Madhyama results were declared on April 26 at 11:30 am