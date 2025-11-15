Special Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test 2025 Results Out; 72,413 Candidates Pass

BSE Odisha Special OTET 2025 Results Out: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha has released the results of the Special Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (Special OTET/SOTET) 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their results by visiting the official website using their roll number and mobile number.



Qualified candidates can download their digital certificates from the board's website until January 15, 2026 (midnight) after paying the required fee.

Candidates who did not qualify can download their OMR answer sheets from the same website until November 22, starting at 4 PM today.

This year, a total of 75,403 candidates registered for both Paper 1 and Paper 2. Of these, 72,413 candidates passed, including 48,153 candidates who qualified in both papers. The overall pass percentage stands at 66.50%.

The Special OTET 2025 exam was conducted on September 27 for in-service teachers across Odisha.

Paper-wise Eligibility

Paper 1: Qualifies teachers for Classes 1-5

Paper 2: Qualifies teachers for Classes 6-8

Special OTET 2025 Result

Total registered: 29,004

Appeared: 27,533

Qualified: 12,988

Pass percentage: 47.17%

Total registered: 46,399

Appeared: 44,840

Qualified: 35,165

Pass percentage: 78.35%

After the results were declared, qualified in-service teachers can now download their digital certificates within the stipulated timeline.