Odisha 10th Results Not To Be Released Today; Check Date And Other Details Here

Last year, the BSE Odisha Class 10 results or High School Certificate Examination results were released on April 26 for a total pf 6,08,000 students who attempted the exams, in which, 4,85,989 candidates qualified for higher education with a pass percentage of 85.28. Girls (2,55,0510) outperformed the boys (2,47,948) in total results.
Meanwhile, a source close to the Odisha Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) informed NDTV that the class 12 results of the council will be declared in the month of May. More than 3.5 lakh students appeared for the CHSE class 12 higher secondary examinations in this year in all streams.
Last month, after the completion of the board exams, teachers in Odisha threatened to boycott evaluation of matriculation (class 10) examination answer sheets alleging government apathy, even as the state government urged them to cooperate in the larger interest of the students. In the process, the evaluation was hit by the agitation by a section of teachers.
On March third week, teachers under the banner of All Odisha School College Teachers and Employees United Forum staged dharna outside evaluation centres including Capital High School in Bhubaneswar accusing the state government of being apathetic towards them.
Press Trust of India reported that School and Mass Education Minister Badri Narayan Patra later requested the teachers to withdraw their agitation and claimed that the government is ready with a contingency plan if the teaches stick to their stand.
"We appeal to the teachers to cooperate in the matric answer paper evaluation process in the larger interest of the students. However, we are also ready with a contingency plan to deal with any situation," Mr Patra said then.
After the results are released, the failed students will be given chance to appear for supplementary examinations.
Comments
Click here for more Education News